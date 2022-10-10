Photo by Horizon Content from Pexels

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

Slice Pizza & Brew, Birmingham

Trattoria Pizza & Italian, Spanish Fort

Midtown Pizza Kitchen, Montgomery

Carpenetti's Pizza, Moody

What do you think about these amazing pizza places in Alabama? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, how would you rate these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these places to other people? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to include your favourite pizza spots in Alabama, so more people visit them next time they are in the area.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is valuable in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and send it to your loved ones so more people can learn about these amazing restaurants in Alabama. This way, more people can enjoy their absolutely delicious pizza, since all of these restaurants are well-known for the quality of their food, as well as their impeccable service. Lastly, if you have never tried their food yourself, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.