Photo by Max Mota on Unsplash

If you happen to live in Maine and you absolutely love seafood, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that you should definitely visit if you have never tried their amazing food.

3 Great Seafood Places in Maine

Erica's Seafood, Harspwell

DiMilo's On The Water, Portland

Robert's Maine Grill, Kittery

What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Maine? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already tried their food, how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these seafood restaurants in Maine? If you want to, leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite restaurants in Maine too, so more people can learn about them and pay them a visit next time they are in the area.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and send it to your loved ones who live in Maine, so more people can find out about these restaurants and pay them a visit whenever they are craving seafood. All of these places are known for serving delicious food so it would be a pity for people to not know them. If you have tried their food and loved it, then help spread the news about their services.