Photo by Carles Rabada on Unsplash

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, Denver

Skirted Heifer, Colorado Springs

Flying Pig Burger, Littleton

