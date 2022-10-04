Photo by Kaitlin Dowis on Unsplash

If you love seafood and you also happen to live in the state of Alabama, then this article is definitely for your because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

De Soto's Seafood Kitchen, Gulf Shores

R & R Seafood, Spanish Fort

Kravers Seafood Restaurant, Daphne

What are your thoughts on these amazing seafood spots in Alabama? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited these restaurants, how would your rate them? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these seafood places to other people who live in Alabama? If you want, share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and don't forget to name you favorite seafood place too so more people that live in the area can visit it. If you happen to be a local or you simply know the state of Alabama really well, then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed reading this article and you find it useful, make sure to share this article on social media and even send it to people who live in this beautiful state. This way, more people can learn about these amazing restaurants and can enjoy their absolutely delicious food.