Photo by Guto Macedo from Pexels

There is no doubt that Florida is a wonderful place with stunning beaches and lots of activities to choose from. In fact, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Florida. On top of that, Florida is also known for having amazing restaurants. No matter what you like to eat and what your budget is, there are plenty of options to choose from in every part of the state. If you happen to be a big fan of pizza, then you should definitely keep on reading to find out about four amazing pizza places in Florida that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area.

All of them are highly recommended by both travellers and local people, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and make sure to visit them next time you in the area and you are craving some pizza.

4 Great Pizza Places in Florida

Pizza Xtreme, Orlando

Roostica, Key West

Nice Guys Pizza and Beer, Cape Coral

Lazy Moon Pizza, Orlando

What are your thoughts on these amazing pizza places in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them? if you have already tasted their food, what was your impression? Would you recommend these pizza places to other people who live in Florida or like to travel there often.

