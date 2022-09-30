3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KflKz_0iH1RcOZ00
Photo by Carles Rabada on Unsplash

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa.

3 Amazing Burger Places in Iowa

  • Burger & Company, Spirit Lake
  • Ben's Burgers, Ankeny
  • Short's Burgers Eastside, Iowa City

