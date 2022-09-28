Photo by Kaitlin Dowis on Unsplash

If you happen to live in Florida or you like to go there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Florida that have excellent online reviews.

3 Great Seafood Places in Florida

O'Steen's Restaurant, St. Augustine

Florida's Seafood Bar & Grill, Cocoa Beach

DJ's Clam Shack, Key West

What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Florida? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend these restaurants to other people who live in Florida or plan on traveling there soon? Did you enjoy the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite seafood places in Florida too so more people can visit them next time they are in the area. If you love going to Florida on holiday and you are able to do that often and you know the food scene really well, then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is valuable in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and sending it to your loved ones who live in Florida or plan on traveling there soon. This way, more people can learn about these amazing restaurants in Florida.