Photo by Ryutaro Tsukata

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

Peachtree City

Duluth

Alpharetta

What do you about these amazing places in Georgia? Have you ever visited any of these places? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your overall experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you go back? Would you recommend other people to visit these places as well? Share your honest thoughts in the comment section and make sure to mention your favorite places in Georgia too so more people can explore them if they happen to live in the area.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is useful in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and send it to your friends and family members living in Georgia.