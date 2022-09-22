Photo by Terje Sollie from Pexels

If you live in the state of Oregon and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places that you should visit. Here's what made it on the list.

3 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

Luna Sea Fish House, Yachats

Local Ocean Seafoods, Newport

Old Oregon Smoke House, Rockaway Beach

Now, what are your thoughts on these amazing seafood places in Oregon? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, what was your impression and more importantly, would you recommend other people to visit them as well? Did you enjoy the food and the atmosphere? What about the service? How would you rate your personal experience? Leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite seafood spots in Oregon too so more people can pay them a visit if they happen to live close by. If you are a local and you know your way around the restaurants in Oregon, even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't shy away from sharing with us in the comments.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article, make sure to share it on social media and send it to your close friends and family members so more people can learn about these amazing seafood restaurants in Oregon. All of them are known for only using fresh and high quality ingredients for their food, so it would be pity for people to not know about them so they can enjoy their food.