Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

Tautog's Restaurant, Virginia Beach

Blue Ridge Seafood Restaurant, Gainesville

Quarterdeck, Arlington

What do you think about these seafood places in Virginia? Have you ever visited any of these restaurants? If you have been to any of them before, what was your impression and how would you rate your overall experience? Did you like the food you had? What were your thoughts on the service and the atmosphere? Leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite seafood places in Virginia too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area or plan on traveling there soon.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed this article, share it on social media so more people can learn about these fantastic seafood places in Virginia. All of them have truly amazing online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so if yo haven't been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving seafood.