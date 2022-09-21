3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fblVp_0i2kOIBE00
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on Unsplash

If one of your favorite things to eat is a nice pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Georgia that you should visit, if you haven't already.

3 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

  • Your Pie Pizza, Statesboro
  • Antico Italian Pizza, Atlanta
  • Screamin Mimi's, Savannah

Now, what do you think about the pizza places that made it one the list? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to eat at these pizza places? Do you have a favorite pizza? Share your thought in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite pizza spots in Georgia too so more people can visit them next time they are around. If you are a local or you just know your way around Georgia then even better as we would love to hear your recommendations when it comes to great food but not only.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you find it useful in any way, make sure to share it on social media so more people can learn about these amazing pizza spots in Georgia. And if you haven't visited these restaurants yourself, add them to your list and drop by next time you are craving pizza. Most likely, you will wan tot go back again and again, once you try their food.

