Photo by Muffin Creatives

If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.

3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

Pizza Scholls, Portland

Baby Doll Pizza, Portland

Pizza A'Fetta, Cannon Beach

What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Oregon? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your overall experience? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Would you recommend other pizza-lovers to eat at these restaurants?

