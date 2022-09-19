Photo by Pietro De Grandi FROM Unsplash

While not everyone would like to live in California or year-round, nobody can argue that the state has a lot to offer, especially for those who love to spend their time in nature and do outdoor activities. If you are one of those people, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three ideas for a fun and active weekend getaway in California. If you have never visited any of these places mention below, make sure you add them to your list and visit them next time you get the chance. If you have already been to any of them, leave a comment down below and tell us all about your experience.

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in California

Cambria

Catalina Island

Big Sur

What do you think about these beautiful places in California? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have visited them already, what was your honest impression and more importantly, would you go back? How would you rate your overall experience? Would you recommend other people to visit them as well? Do you have any tips and recommendations? Share your thought with us in the comment section and make sure to mention your favorite place in California so more people can visit them next time they are in the area.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it's valuable, share it on social media so more people can learn about these amazing spots in California.