Photo by Pixabay on Pexels.com

Chicago is definitely a city that you should visit at least once, but Illinois has a lot more to offer that this beautiful city. To prove it, I have put together a list of three amazing but usually underrated places in Illinois that you should visit if you haven't already.

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Illinois

Mississippi Palisades State Park

Nauvoo

Galena

What do you think about these amazing places in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would you rate your overall experience? Would you recommend other people to visit these places too? Do you have any tips or recommendations that you would like to share? If you are a local or have been living in Illinois for a long time and you know the state really well then we would really love to hear what your favorite travel spots in Illinois are. Whether for a weekend getaway or for a longer vacation, make sure to leave your recommendations in the comment section down below.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article and you think it is valuable in any way, don't forget to share it on social media and send it to your friends and family members so more people can learn about these amazing places in Illinois. All of them are great choices for those traveling with their family and children, as well as for groups of friends who are looking to make some great memories together.