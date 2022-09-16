1.8 million-year-old human tooth was found in Georgia

Credit: Archaeological Cultures Magazine/Facebook/ Reuters/David Chkhikvishvili

In a breaking discovery, archaeologists have found a 1.8 million-year-old human tooth near the town of Orozmani, which is located approximately sixty miles southwest of Tbilisi, Georgia's capital. The amazing discovery was made by Jack Peart, a British research student, near a digging site.

“The implications, not just for this site, but for Georgia and the story of humans leaving Africa 1.8 million years ago, are enormous. It solidifies Georgia as a really important place for paleoanthropology and the human story in general,” Jack stated.

Prior to this discovery, animal remains and stone tools were found on the grounds of this archeological monument, but it is the first time that Homo erectus remains are found here. Orozmani is also close to Dmanisi, where ancient human skulls were discovered in 1900s and early 2000s, which changed experts' understanding of human migration and evolution because they were the oldest discovery of this kind, outside of Africa.

The center of the oldest distribution of old humans

"Orozmani, together with Dmanisi, represents the center of the oldest distribution of old humans — or early Homo — in the world outside Africa," the National Research Centre of Archaeology and Prehistory of Georgia said, announcing the discovery of the tooth.

Giorgi Bidzinashvili, the team's scientific leader, declared that he believes the tooth to belong to a cousin of Zezva and Mzia, the names that were given to the fossilised skulls that were found in Dmanisi, years ago.

