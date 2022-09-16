How to find out your gate number at the airport when it's not announced

Photo by Carlos Pernalete Tua

If you are someone who likes to get early to the airport but doesn't like waiting around for the gate number to be announced, this article is for you. A digital nomad has recently shared a very useful tip on how to find out your gate number. Watch the video below.

How to easily find out your gate number at the airport

According to a video that went viral on TikTok, it's very easy to find out your flight information even before it is officially announced. Apparently, all you have to do is go to flightaware.com and look up your flight number. Then, you'll be able to see all the information you need, including your gate number. The website is also valuable for people who are waiting for you at the airport, as they are able to see when you land.

Here's the complete video if you want to watch it:

So next time you are waiting impatiently for your gate to be announced, just check this website and head to the gate mention there. However, keep an eye on the screens in the airport, as it is very common for gate numbers to change.

What do you think about this life hack? Did you know about this awesome website? Have you used it before? If you are an avid traveler, what are some of your favorite tips and hacks that make your journey easier and more pleasant? Make sure to share your tips and tricks in the comment section so more people can learn about it. If you happen to work in the industry, even better, as we would truly love to hear some insight information.

