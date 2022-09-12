Photo by Valeria Boltneva from Pexels

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and tourists. No matter how you prefer your burgers, you will most likely find something for your liking at any of these places.

3 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois

Burger Barge, East Peoria

Gross' Burgers, Danville

Durty Gurt's, Galena

What do you think about these burger spots in Illinois? Have you ever visited any of these restaurants? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these places to other readers? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section and make sure to mention your favorite burger spots in Illinois too so more people can pay them a visit if they happen to live in the area.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed reading this article, share it on social media and send it to your friends and family members living in Illinois so more people can find out about these fantastic burger spots. And if you haven't visited them already, make sure you do, as they truly are great places that serve tasty food, made with fresh and high quality ingredients.