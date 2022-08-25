Photo by Lloyd Mitchel Guanzon from Pexels

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Farm Burger Buckhead, Atlanta

The Red Eyed Mule, Marietta

NFA Burger, Dunwoody

Groove Burgers, Athens

Over The Top Burger Bar, Buford

