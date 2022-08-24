Photo by Emre Vonal from Pexels

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

Bare Bones Steakhouse, Buford

STK Steakhouse, Atlanta

Bones Restaurant, Atlanta

Kevin Rathbun Steak, Atlanta

Frankie's The Steakhouse, Duluth

Pampas Steakhouse, Johns Creek

What do you think about these amazing steakhouses in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants in Georgia? If you have already visited them, what was your experience and how would you rate? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Would you recommend these steakhouses to other readers? Share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouses too so more people can visit them. If you are a local, even better, as we would love to hear your recommendations.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed reading this article, share it on social media so more people can learn about these great restaurants in Georgia. All of them are highly praised by local people and tourists and are known for only serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients, so it would be a pity for people to not know about them. If you also like these steakhouses, help spread the news about their amazing food.