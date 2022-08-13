Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

If you happen to live in South Carolina or you love to spend your holidays in this beautiful state and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three great seafood restaurants in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and tourist and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Also, all of these places are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.

3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

Hyman's Seafood, Charleston

Hank's Seafood Restaurant, Charleston

Captain George's Seafood Restaurants, Myrtle Beach

What do you think about these amazing seafood places in South Carolina? Have you ever visited any of these highly-praised restaurants in South Carolina? If you have, what was your experience? Would you recommend these places to other readers? What did you think about the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? How would you rate these places? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to name your favorite seafood restaurants in South Carolina too so other readers can visit them as well, if they happen to be in the area.

Last but not least, if you liked this article and you think it is valuable, share it on social media and send it to your friends and family who live in South Carolina or go there often on holidays.