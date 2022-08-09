Photo by antonio molinari on Unsplash

Even though it is not as famous as many other states in the country, Pennsylvania is a true gem and it has a lot to offer for those who are willing to take the time to explore this beautiful state. And if you have been to Pennsylvania before or you happen to live here, then you know that it has a lot to offer. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but often underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should really explore if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages so no matter who you are traveling with, these places are a great choice. Are you curious to see if you know any of these places? Here is the complete list of beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania that you should definitely explore.

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Pennsylvania

Jim Thorpe

Ephrata

Annville

What do you think about these beautiful places in Pennsylvania? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what did you think? How would you rate them? Would you recommend other readers to visit them as well? Also, do you have any tips or suggestions? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section and make sure to mention your favorite places in Pennsylvania too so other people can explore them as well.

Last but not least, if you liked this article, share it on social media so more people can find out about these beautiful but underrated places in Pennsylvania.