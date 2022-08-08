Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash

If you have been to Mississippi before then you know it's a wonderful state that has a lot to offer. However, if you have never visited then you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. No matter the case, I have put together a list of three beautiful but highly underrated places in Mississippi that you should definitely explore if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both short weekend getaways as well as for a longer vacation with your loved ones or even by yourself if you prefer to travel solo. Here are the places in Mississippi you should visit next time you get the chance:

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Mississippi

Canton

Gulfport

Bay St. Louis

What do you think about these amazing places in Mississippi? Have you ever visited any of these beautiful places? If you have, what was your personal experience? Do you have any suggestions or tips? How would you rate the places you have visited? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite places in Mississippi as well so more people can explore them. If you happen to be a local, even better, as we would truly love to hear your personal recommendations so please share them with us.

Last but not least, send this article to your friends or family members and share it on social media if you liked reading it and you think it's valuable in any way.