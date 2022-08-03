Photo by Taylor Harding on Unsplash

If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:

5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

Burgers & Barley, Rock Hill

Sesame Burgers & Beer, Charleston

Joey Doggs Burgers, Surfside Beach

Wayback Burgers, Lexington

Burky's Grill, Myrtle Beach

What do you think about these burger spots in South Carolina? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants? If you have, what was your experience? Did you enjoy the food there? What about the service and the overall atmosphere? How would you rate these places? Would you recommend them to other readers? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite burger spots in South Carolina too so other people can visit them as well.

Last but not least, if you think this article is valuable and you enjoyed reading it, share it on social media so more people can find out about these amazing burger spots in South Carolina.