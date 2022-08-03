Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

If you love eating seafood and you happen to live in Illinois or you travel to Illinois often then keep on reading because you'll discover in this article three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for both a casual meal with friends and family members but are also a good option if you are looking for a place where to celebrate a special occasion. They all use fresh and high-quality ingredients and are known for serving some of the best food in the state. Are you curious to see if your favorite seafood made it on the list? Here are the three amazing seafood places that come highly recommended:

3 great seafood places in Illinois

Calumet Fisheries, Chicago

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, Westmont

Bob Chinn's Crab House, Wheeling

What do you think about these seafood places in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have, how was your experience? How would you rate these places? Did you like the food? What did you think about the service and the atmosphere? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite seafood spots in Illinois too so other people can visit them as well.

Last but not least, share this article on social media and send it to your family member and friends, if you think it's useful so other people can find out about these amazing seafood places in Illinois too.