Photo by amirali mirhashemian on Unsplash

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.

With that in mind, I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you love eating steak. All of them are amazing choices for both a casual meal with friends and a special occasion. Here's what made it on the list:

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

Prime & Provisions Steakhouse, Chicago

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille, Oak Brook

Chama Gaucha Steakhouse, Downers Grove

What do you think about these steakhouses in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, how was your experience? Did you enjoy the food there? Would you go back? Would you recommend other people to visit these places? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouse in Illinois as well so other people can visit it too. If you are a local, even better. We would love to hear your top recommendations!

Last but not least, if you liked this article, share it on social media so more people can find about these amazing steakhouses in Illinois.