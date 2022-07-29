Photo by Aleksandar Pasaric on Pexels

Without a doubt, North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and the fact that more and more Americans love to spend their summer holidays in North Carolina stands proof of that. Stunning beaches, amazing sunsets, clear waters, delicious food, and friendly and welcoming people. What more could you wish for? If you haven't already visited North Carolina, I highly recommend you to book a vacation here. You'll want to keep coming back, I promise you that. And to prove how beautiful this state truly is, I have put together a list of five absolutely breathtaking beaches in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you get the chance.

5 Breathtaking North Carolina Beaches

Both locals and travellers recommend these beautiful beaches, so add them to your list too and pay them a visit.

Oak Island Beach

Currituck Beach

Wrightsville Beach

Carolina Beach

Holden Beach

What do you think about this list of beautiful beaches in North Carolina? Have you ever visited any of these beaches? If you have, what was your experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend these beaches to other people? Are they suitable for families travelling with children? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite beaches in North Carolina as well so other people can explore them as well.

Last but not least, share this article on social media, if you think it is valuable and you enjoyed reading it.