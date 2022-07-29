Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.

Curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the five amazing steakhouses that are highly praised:

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

Smith & Wollensky, Boston

Frank's Steakhouse, Cambridge

Stockyard Restaurant, Brighton

Rare Steakhouse, Everett

The Bancroft, Burlington

What do you think about these steakhouses in Massachusetts? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your experience? Did you enjoy the food? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend these places to other people? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouse in Massachusetts as well so other people can visit it too.

