Photo by Ales Krivec on Unsplash

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.

And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three underrated places in Oregon.

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Wallowa Lake

SIlver Falls State Park

Three Sisters Wilderness

What do you think about these beautiful places in Oregon? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have, what was your experience? Did you like it? Would you recommend other people to go? If you have any suggestions or tips, please share them in the comment section down below. If you are a local, even better. We would love to hear your recommendations! Don't forget to mention your favorite places in Oregon too so other people can visit it as well.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article, share it on social media and send it to your friends so more people can find out about these beautiful places in Oregon.