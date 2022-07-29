3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31VuX6_0gxH8A8i00
Photo by Ales Krivec on Unsplash

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.

And if you are looking for new places to explore, here are three underrated places in Oregon.

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

  • Wallowa Lake
  • SIlver Falls State Park
  • Three Sisters Wilderness

What do you think about these beautiful places in Oregon? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have, what was your experience? Did you like it? Would you recommend other people to go? If you have any suggestions or tips, please share them in the comment section down below. If you are a local, even better. We would love to hear your recommendations! Don't forget to mention your favorite places in Oregon too so other people can visit it as well.

Last but not least, if you liked reading this article, share it on social media and send it to your friends so more people can find out about these beautiful places in Oregon.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 24

Published by

Storyteller with over 8 years of practical experience.

N/A
12545 followers

More from Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:

Read full story
11 comments

5 great seafood places in Florida

What do you usually eat when you travel to Florida? If the answer is seafood, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood restaurants that you should visit in Florida if you want to enjoy fresh and delicious food. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have amazing online reviews. The service is great, the atmosphere is nice, and the food is absolutely delicious. What more could you ask for? If you have never visited these five amazing seafood places in Florida, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. All of them are great for a casual meal with friends or family member but are also a great option if you're looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion.

Read full story
5 comments

3 affordable weekend getaways in Tennessee

While it is definitely not as popular as other states in the country, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Tennessee that are a great choice for a weekend getaway but are also a good option for a longer vacation. If you live in Tennessee but you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list. And if you have never visited this beautiful state, any of these places is a good start. You'll want to come back, that's for sure. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.

Read full story
1 comments

3 great burger places in Boston

When it comes to comfort food, burgers and fries are definitely on the list. How could they not be? It's a great option for so many occasions and while it's true that you can easily prepare some burgers at home, in just a few minutes, there's something about the burgers that your order from a restaurant. They just taste better. However, if you do happen to know an amazing burger recipe that you want to share with us, leave it in the comment section down below. We would love to try it! Until then, here are three amazing burger places in Boston that you should visit if you want to enjoy a really tasty burger. Are you curious to see if your favorite place is on the list? Continue to read to find out.

Read full story

3 beautiful but underrated places in Delaware

Have you ever been to Delaware? If you haven't then you are definitely missing out because this state has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that for sure. If you are looking for new places to explore and you are considering Delaware then you are in luck because I have put together a list of 3 amazing places that you should definitely visit if you ever get the chance. Once you get to see how beautiful they are, you'll want to see what else this amazing state has to offer.

Read full story
6 comments

4 amazing steakhouses in Seattle

Even though it's true that it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, it's also true that all of us love to go out from time to time and have a nice dinner with our friends and family members, and luckily, nowadays, there are plenty of amazing steakhouses everywhere that truly know how to prepare a delicious steak.

Read full story
2 comments

5 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina

There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches are located in South Carolina, and if you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of great experiences. That's because South Carolina truly offers anything you could think of. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in South Carolina.

Read full story
3 comments

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.

Read full story
3 comments

4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?

Read full story
2 comments

3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts

It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.

Read full story
2 comments

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Breathtaking North Carolina Beaches

Without a doubt, North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and the fact that more and more Americans love to spend their summer holidays in North Carolina stands proof of that. Stunning beaches, amazing sunsets, clear waters, delicious food, and friendly and welcoming people. What more could you wish for? If you haven't already visited North Carolina, I highly recommend you to book a vacation here. You'll want to keep coming back, I promise you that. And to prove how beautiful this state truly is, I have put together a list of five absolutely breathtaking beaches in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you get the chance.

Read full story
3 comments

5 great burger places in Illinois

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.

Read full story
1 comments

3 Breathtaking Florida Beaches

It's no secret that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and that many Americans love to spend their holidays here. With an amazing weather all year round, delicious food, stunning beaches, and plenty of activities to choose from, it's easy to see why so many people love the Sunshine State. It's hard not to because Florida truly has something for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something interesting to do in Florida. And if you have never been to Florida and don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three breathtaking beaches that you should definitely explore if you get the chance.

Read full story
5 comments

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.

Read full story
7 comments

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.

Read full story
5 comments

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy