Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

Those that live in Illinois know that this amazing state has a lot to offer and that it's usually underrated. If you are looking for some nice places where you can travel for a few days, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five affordable weekend getaways in Illinois that are suitable for people of all ages.

No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something interesting to do in any of these places. They are great options for those who travel with their families and kids but also a great choice for those traveling with their friends or even on their own.

Curious to see if your favorite place is on the list of cheap weekend getaways in Illinois? Keep on reading to find out.

5 affordable weekend getaways in Illinois:

Shawnee National Forest Arthur Rockford Geneva Springfield

What do you think about these places in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have, what was your experience? Did you like it? Would you recommend other people to go as well? And if you haven't been to any of these places, would you like to go? Share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite place in Illinois too so other people can explore it as well.

Last but not least, if you think this article is useful, share it on social media so more people can find out about it.