Photo by Ales Krivec on Unsplash

It's true that most people would prefer to spend their time in Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, but even though it is not as famous as these states, Georgia is still worth exploring. Breathtaking scenery, welcoming people and delicious food - anything you could wish for. So if you have never been to Georgia, add it to your list and make sure you pay it a visit next time you get the chance. I promise you will not regret it.

If you happen to live in Georgia, then you know that this state has a lot to offer. While some places are very popular, there are plenty of places left undiscovered and that's what this article is all about: five beautiful but underrated places in Georgia. If you have never been here, I highly recommend you do. Here are the places that made it on the list:

5 beautiful but underrated places in Georgia

Stone Mountain Park

Sea Island

Atlanta

Tallulah Gorge State Park

Jekyll Island

What do you think about these gorgeous places in Georgia? Have you ever visited any of them? If you have, what are your thoughts? If you haven't been to any of these places, would you like to go? Share your honest impressions in the comment section and don't forget to mention your favorite place in Georgia too so other people can explore it as well.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed reading this article, share it on social media and send it to your friends so more people can find out about these beautiful places in Georgia