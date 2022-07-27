5 affordable weekend getaways in Florida

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyn0Z_0gunHhMA00
Photo by Pok Rie from Pexels

If you have never been to Florida, you are missing out, and that's a fact. However, if you happen to travel here often, or even better, if you live here, then you know that this state has a lot to offer. From some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, to great outdoor activities (pretty much anything you could think of), amazing weather, friendly people and absolutely delicious food - Florida truly seems to have it all.

And the best part about it is that there is something to do for everybody and beautiful places for every budget. To prove it, I have put together a list of 5 affordable weekend getaways in Florida that will make you want to book your flight as soon as possible. If you are lucky to live in Florida, make sure to visit them all, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list:

5 affordable weekend getaways in Florida

  1. St. Augustine
  2. Cocoa Beach
  3. St. Pete Beach
  4. Everglades National Park
  5. Fort Myers Beach

What do you think about these places in Florida? Have you ever been to any of these beautiful places? If you have, what was your impression? If you haven't already been, would you like to go? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite place in Florida too so more people can explore it.

Last but not least, if you think this article is useful in any way, share it on social media so other people can find out about these places in Florida.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Storyteller with over 8 years of practical experience.

N/A
11899 followers

More from Alina Andras

5 breathtaking beaches in South Carolina

There is no doubt that some of the most wonderful beaches are located in South Carolina, and if you have never visited this beautiful state, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of great experiences. That's because South Carolina truly offers anything you could think of. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in South Carolina.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.

Read full story
3 comments
Maine State

4 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Without a doubt, Maine is one of the popular states in the country. And that's because it has a lot to offer. Amazing beaches, stunning views, friendly and welcoming people, delicious food, and affordable prices - what more could you ask for? If you have never been to Maine, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. And if you happen to live in Maine, then you have probably already visited the top-rated places. But what about the rest of them?

Read full story
Massachusetts State

3 affordable weekend getaways in Massachusetts

It's no secret that Massachusetts is a very beautiful state. Here, you can find pretty much anything you could think of. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most likely find something exciting to do in Massachusetts. It's a great holiday destination for those travelling with their families and children but it's also a great choice for groups of young people who want to make some amazing memories together. Last but not least, it's a good place to travel on your own too, if you prefer to travel solo. So you have never been to Massachusetts before, it's time to change that.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

5 great Massachusetts steakhouses

What do you usually order when you go out for dinner with your friends or family? If the answer is a good steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 5 amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak tastes like. All of these places come highly recommend by both local people and travellers and have outstanding online reviews so there really is no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area and you are craving a good steak. Also, all of these steakhouses are a good option for both a casual meal with some friends or family, but are also a great choice for celebrating a special occasion.

Read full story
1 comments

5 Breathtaking North Carolina Beaches

Without a doubt, North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and the fact that more and more Americans love to spend their summer holidays in North Carolina stands proof of that. Stunning beaches, amazing sunsets, clear waters, delicious food, and friendly and welcoming people. What more could you wish for? If you haven't already visited North Carolina, I highly recommend you to book a vacation here. You'll want to keep coming back, I promise you that. And to prove how beautiful this state truly is, I have put together a list of five absolutely breathtaking beaches in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you get the chance.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

5 great burger places in Illinois

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

3 Breathtaking Florida Beaches

It's no secret that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and that many Americans love to spend their holidays here. With an amazing weather all year round, delicious food, stunning beaches, and plenty of activities to choose from, it's easy to see why so many people love the Sunshine State. It's hard not to because Florida truly has something for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something interesting to do in Florida. And if you have never been to Florida and don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three breathtaking beaches that you should definitely explore if you get the chance.

Read full story
3 comments
Georgia State

3 great steakhouses in Georgia

If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.

Read full story
4 comments
Oregon State

3 beautiful but underrated places in Oregon

Without a doubt, Oregon is one of the most beautiful states in the country and it's a perfect holiday destination for those who are more adventurous and like outdoor activities and spending time in nature. The best part about Oregon is that there is something for everybody here. No matter how you like to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in Oregon. Also, it's a great travel destination for families travelling with their children but it's also a good choice for a group of young friends, for example. Last but not least, you can easily travel around Oregon on your own, if you prefer to travel solo.

Read full story
20 comments

4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak and luckily there are plenty of places where you can eat excellent steaks. While it is true that you can easily prepare one at home and enjoy a nice meal with your family and friends, we all like to go out from time to time and treat ourselves at a nice restaurant. With that in mind, I have put together a list of four great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good steak.

Read full story
4 comments
Florida State

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.

Read full story
5 comments
Maine State

3 affordable weekend getaways in Maine

There is no doubt that Maine is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's because it has so much to offer. No matter what you are looking for and how you like to spend you free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in Maine. There truly is something for everybody here.

Read full story
Georgia State

4 amazing burger places in Georgia

If you love tasty, juicy burgers with some crispy french fries on the side then this article is for your because I have put together a list of 4 amazing burger places that you definitely have to check out next time you are in the area.

Read full story
6 comments

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? Is it a nice, juicy burger and some tasty fries on the side? If that's what you usually go for, then you are in luck because this article is all about great burgers. And if you happen to live in South Carolina or you travel to South Carolina often, then make sure to take notes and visit these burger places next time you are in the area.

Read full story
4 comments
Georgia State

5 beautiful but underrated places in Georgia

It's true that most people would prefer to spend their time in Florida, North Carolina or South Carolina, but even though it is not as famous as these states, Georgia is still worth exploring. Breathtaking scenery, welcoming people and delicious food - anything you could wish for. So if you have never been to Georgia, add it to your list and make sure you pay it a visit next time you get the chance. I promise you will not regret it.

Read full story
6 comments

3 affordable weekend getaways in South Carolina

It's no secret that South Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country. Every year, many Americans spend their holidays in South Carolina and it's easy to see why. The beaches are amazing, the scenery is breathtaking and there truly is something to do for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something to do in South Carolina.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy