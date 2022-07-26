Photo by Samfotograffo on Pexels

What's you favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. More exactly, five great burger spots that you should definitely visit if you live in Virginia. And if you don't, but you know you might go there soon, make sure to save this list and check out these burger places when you get there.

All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers so you know you're in for some really tasty food. Want to see what these amazing burger places are? Here is the complete list:

5 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia

Big Buns Damn Good Burgers, Arlington 80/20 Burger Bar, Norfolk Repeal Bourbon & Burgers, Virginia Beach Viking Burger, Newport News Holy Cow, Alexandria

What do you think about these burger spots? Have you been to any of them? If you have, what did you think about the food? How would you rate it? We would love to hear your honest impression so share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite burger place in Virginia so other people can visit it too. Also, if you have a good recipe for a homemade burger, don't shy away from sharing it with us in the comments!

Last but not least, if you think this article is valuable, don't forget to share it on social media so more people can find out about these amazing burger spots in Virginia.