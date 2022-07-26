Photo by Engin Akyurt on Pexels

When it comes to comfort food, nothing can beat a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side. And while it's true that you can prepare it at home, when it comes to comfort food, we could all agree that burgers that come from a restaurant or even from a fast-food chain, in some cases, just taste different.

It's also true that it's not healthy to eat this kind of food on a regular basis but it's all about balance. If you eat whole foods most of the time and enjoy some processed food from time to time, that should be fine for most people.

However, we are not going to talk about lifestyle choices and diets in this article. Instead, we will be focusing on amazing burger places that has everybody talking. Both locals and travellers praise these places so more sure you visit them next time you get the chance.

Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place made it on the list? Continue reading to find out.

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

Bang Bang Burgers, Charlotte Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar, Cary Juicy Lucy's Burger Bar and Grill, Asheville Bull City Burger and Brewery, Durham Cowbell Burger & Whiskey Bar, Charlotte

