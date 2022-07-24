6 affordable weekend getaways in Georgia

Photo by Pietro De Grandi on Unsplash

While most people would choose to spend their holidays in Florida, South Carolina or North Carolina, Georgia has a lot to offer, too. There are many beautiful but underrated places that you can explore, and most of them are affordable destinations too.

To prove it, I have put together a list of six beautiful but affordable weekend getaways that you can plan in Georgia. All of them are great choices no matter who you are travelling with. Whether you are traveling with your family and children, a group of friends, your significant other or just by yourself, make sure to write down these places and visit them next time you are up for an adventure. Here are the places that made it on the list:

Six cheap weekend getaways in Georgia

Sea Island

Blue Ridge

Savannah

Jekyll Island

Macon

Peachtree City

What do you think about these beautiful places in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have, did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend them to other people as well? If you haven't already visited them, would you want to explore them?

Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and tell us your personal experiences. Also, don't forget to mention your favorite place in Georgia so others can visit it as well.

Last but not least, if you think this article is useful, don't forget to share it on social media so more people can find out about these beautiful places in Georgia.