Calls for a Walgreens boycott grow as an employee refused to sell condoms on religious grounds

In the past couple of days, more and more people are using their social media accounts to share their experience with Walgreens employees who reportedly have been refusing to sell condoms and refill prescriptions citing moral or religious grounds.

According to this recent article posted on NJ.com, one of the many media outlets that covered this issue, multiple people have said that they were denied condoms and birth control pills at Walgreens.

NBCnwes.com addressed this issue as well and stated in this article that a couple was reportedly denied condoms by an employee due to religious values.

There were already many calls for a Walgreens boycott after a woman has shared on her TikTok account that an employee has refused to refill her prescribed birth control. You can listen to her story down below:

After all these stories went viral, more and more people are sharing their opinions on Twitter using the hashtag #BoycottWalgreen which continues to trend on the social media platform. While the company is yet to respond, an old tweet from 2018 has resurfaced online and people are leaving comments, asking for the company to address the current situation.

What are your thoughts on this matter? Have you had any trouble getting your prescription at Walgreens? What do you think in regards to this controversial policy? Share your opinion in the comment section down below.

Disclaimer: This article serves for informational purposes only. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: TikTok.com, Twitter.com, UsaToday.com, Nj.com, NBCnews.com