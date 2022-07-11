Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash

If you have never been to North Carolina, then you are definitively missing out on some absolutely gorgeous beaches. Along with Florida and South Carolina, it's safe to say that North Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country.

No matter how you like to spend your time - whether that's reading a book on a secluded beach all by yourself or engaging in fun activities with friends, like paddle boarding, surfing and other similar activities, you'll definitely find a beach in North Carolina that will fit your needs.

On top of that, there are options for every budget and any age. If you are traveling with your family, you can easily find beaches that are suitable for children. And if you are traveling with a group of friends and are looking for fun and loud places, you'll also have lots of beaches to choose from.

With that in mind, I've put a list of five beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area.

Photo by Ethan Robertson on Unsplash

5 Most Beautiful Beaches in North Carolina

If you've never been to any of these beaches, make sure to add them to your list. And if you've already visited them, feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below, so other readers can learn about it too.

Here are the five beaches that made it to this list:

Carolina Beach

Hammocks Beach State Park

Sunset Beach

Nags Head

Atlantic Beach

What do you think about these places? Have you been to any of them? Share your impressions in the comment section and don't forget to mention your favorite beach in North Carolina, too.