When it comes to seafood dishes, it's all about the way you prepare it. Once you learn how to cook it right, it's hard not to fall in love with seafood. However, even if you love to cook it at home, we all love to go out to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner with a group of friends, our partner or some family members.

If you live in Florida or simply come here often on vacation, I have put together a list of six great seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit next time you are craving seafood. All of these six places have amazing online reviews and are recommended by both travellers and local people.

6 amazing seafood places in Florida

If you have never been to any of these seafood restaurants, make sure to add them to your list. If you've already visited them, feel free to share your honest impressions in the comments. Until then, here are the six amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that made it on the list:

Star Fish Company, Cortez Brotula's Seafood House & Steamer, Destin Novikov, Miami Owen's Fish Camp, Sarasota Flagler Fish Company, Flagler Beach Mignonette, Miami

