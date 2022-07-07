Photo by kuremo photos

While not so many people choose New Jersey as their holiday destination, this beautiful state has a lot to offer, and if you have ever visited it, then you know it's true. There are lots of hidden gems in New Jersey and many beautiful places that are often overlooked. And this is what this article is all about - three beautiful but underrated places in New Jersey that you should definitely visit next time you get the chance.

3 beautiful but underrated places in New Jersey

All these beautiful places are highly praised and recommended by both local people and travelers so make sure to add them to your list if you haven't paid them a visit yet. You have already visited them, we would love to hear about your experience so please share your honest impressions in the comment section down below. Lastly, don't forget to mention your favorite place in New Jersey too, so other readers can explore it as well. In the meantime, here are the three beautiful but underrated places in New Jersey that made it to the list:

Greenwood Gardens, Short Hills

Deep Cut Gardens, Middletown

Sunset Beach, Cape May

Now, what do you think about these places in New Jersey? Have you ever visited them? If you have, what was your impression? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed this article and found it useful in any way, share it on social media so more people can find out about these beautiful places in New Jersey.