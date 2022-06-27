5 great burger places in Ohio

Photo by Miha Rekar on Unsplash

If your idea of comfort food is a good juicy burger and some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place, because I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger.

While it is true that you can easily prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home and serve it just the way you like it, there is something about going out with a group of good friends or your significant other and indulging in a nice burger. It's important to mention that it is not recommended to eat fast food on a regular basis. However, it's completely ok if you mostly eat whole foods and have some processed food from time to time. It's all about balance after all.

With this in mind, here are the five burger places that made it to the list:

Zip's Cafe, Cincinnati Gahanna Grill, Gahanna The Thurmanator, Columbus Tank's Bar and Grill, Dayton The Turf Club, Cincinnati

If you have never been to these burger places in Ohio, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are in the area. And if you have already been to any of them, feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below and tell us if you enjoy the food and what would you recommend other readers to order. Also, don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Ohio, so other people can visit them, too.

