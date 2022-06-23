Former Walmart employee shares store secret

When it comes to shopping, lots of Americans would say that Walmart is their go-to place. However, not many people know about this store secret that a former Walmart worker has shared online.

Lately, more and more people are using various social media platforms in order to share store and restaurants secrets. Whether they still work at that place or are sharing the information after they have changed jobs, they make it their mission to help other people learn what they know.

How employees can prevent shoplifting

In a video that went viral, a former Walmart employee is sharing how workers can know when customers are stealing from self-checkouts. They explain that workers have a special device that can help them see if customers are trying to steal something when they use the self-checkouts machines.

This device can reportedly display what has been scanned at each self-checkout and also how many of each item has been scanned. In conclusion, it's very easy for staff to see if a customer hasn't paid for a specific item.

"We have the option to pause your self-checkout at any point and pretend there's something wrong with the machine if we suspect there's anything you're stealing."

