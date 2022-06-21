Photo by Baskin Creative Studios

There is no doubt that Maine is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that it has so much to offer. However, there are a few popular places that are often flooded with tourists, while many other gorgeous places are often overlooked by both travelers and local people. And this is what this article is all about - six beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely explore next time you get the chance.

If you have never been to any of these places, make sure to write them and visit them if you happen to be in the area or if you are up for an adventure. Here are the beautiful places that made it to the list.

6 beautiful but underrated places in Maine

Deer Isle Castine Belgrade Lakes Monhegan Island Blueberry Mountain Chain of Ponds

What do you think about these gorgeous places in Maine? Have you ever been to any of these beautiful places? If you have, we would love to hear about your personal experience, so don't shy away from sharing your honest impression in the comment section down below. Also, please name your favorite places in Maine so that other readers can explore them as well. If you happen to be a local, even better. We would love to hear your tips and recommendations!

Last but not least, if you enjoyed reading this article and if you think it is useful in any way, share it on social media so more people can find out about these beautiful but underrated places in Maine.