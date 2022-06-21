Photo by Kasumi Loffler

What do you usually order when you go out? If your answer is a steak with some fresh vegetables on the side, then you are in the right place, especially if you live in Ohio or travel to Ohio often. That's because I have put together a list of three great steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.

All of these places have amazing online reviews and local people as well as travellers recommend them.

3 amazing steakhouses in Ohio

If you're looking for new amazing places where you can enjoy a nice meal with some friends or family members, make sure to add these steakhouses to your list. If you have already visited any of them, share your honest impressions in the comments below and let us know if you liked the food, so other readers can learn about your personal experience. Until you share your thoughts, here are the three steakhouses in Ohio that made it to the list:

The City Square Steakhouse, Wooster The Top Steak House, Columbus The Pine Club, Dayton

What do you think about the steakhouses in Ohio that made it to the list? Have you ever been to any of these places? If you have, did you enjoy the food there? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouse in Ohio, too.

Last but not least, if you enjoyed this article, share it on social media so other people can find out about these amazing steakhouses in Ohio.