6 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak. However, even though there are lots and lots of places that serve it, not all of them know how to properly prepare it. It's true that you can easily prepare one at home and have it just the way you like it, but sometimes it's nice to just go out and enjoy a nice dinner with your friends or family members.

If you live in South Carolina or happen to visit it often, I have made a list of six great steakhouses in South Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you have the chance. All of them have very good online reviews and are praised by both locals and travellers. They are great choices for a casual dinner with a loved one or for celebrating a special occasion.

Six Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

If you've never been to any of these steakhouses, make sure to add them to your list. If you have, feel free to share your impressions in the comment section down below. Here are the six steakhouses that made it to the list:

New York Prime, Myrtle Beach

Chophouse '47, Greenville

Oak Steakhouse, Charleston

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse, Hilton Head

Burwell's Stone Fire Grill, Charleston

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse, Columbia

Have you been to any of these steakhouses? If so, did you enjoy the food? Would you recommend it? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouse in South Carolina, too.