Five great pizza places in Ohio

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9a1o_0gEFuIRe00
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on Unsplash

If you happen to live in Ohio or travel there often for work or pleasure, and love a good pizza, then you are in the right place. I've put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.

No matter how you like your pizza, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. All of them are well-known for using fresh ingredients and only serving delicious food. The service is also outstanding and the atmosphere is amazing.

If you are looking for a reason not to visit these pizza places, you won't find one. Curious to see if your favorite pizza place made it on the list? Keep reading to find out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEDMS_0gEFuIRe00
Photo by Vita Marija Murenaite on Unsplash

Five great pizza spots in Ohio

If you have never visited these amazing pizza places in Ohio, make sure you do next time you are in the area. And if you have already been to any of them, feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below. In the meantime, here are the five pizza spots in Ohio you should definitely visit if you love good pizza:

  1. Old Scratch Pizza & Beer, Dayton
  2. Adriatico's, Columbus
  3. Ramundo's Pizzeria, Cincinnati
  4. Figlio, Columbus
  5. Crust, Cleveland

What do you think about this list? Have you been to any of this pizza places in Ohio? If you have, did you enjoy the food? Share your honest impression in the comments and don't forget to mention your favorite pizza spot, too.

