Photo by Louis Hansel on Unsplash

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.

With that mind, I have put together a list of five amazing burger places in Massachusetts that you should definitely visit if you live in the area and crave a delicious burger made out of high quality ingredients. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are recommended by both local people as well as travellers.

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you feel like eating a delicious burger. If you've already tried their food, share your impressions in the comments. In the meantime, here are the five places that made it to the list:

Bronwyn, Somerville Drink, Boston Local 186, Provincetown Alden & Harlow, Cambridge Moonshine 152, Boston

What do you think about this list? Have you been to any of these burger places? If so, did you enjoy the food? Would you recommend the place to other readers? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below and donțt forget to mention your favorite burger place in Massachusetts, too.