6 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

Alina Andras

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06osZF_0gCgElQU00
Photo by Nick Fewings on Unsplash

If you happen to live in Massachusetts then you know that there are many great places around that you can visit on a weekend getaway. From beautiful beaches, to charming towns or stunning hiking trails, there are many places and activities to choose from, depending on how you like to spend your free time.

And if you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of six beautiful but affordable weekend getaways that you might want to consider. You can discover them on a family trip, with your partner and children, or you can grab a group of friends and spend a few days away, just making beautiful memories. Also, all of them are great options for people of all ages.

6 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts

If you have never been to any of these places, definitely make sure to add them to your list. And if you have, leave us a comment, tell us about your experience and share your tips and tricks. Lastly, if you know other amazing places in Massachusetts, share them in the comment section, too. In the meantime, here are the places that made it to this list:

  1. Nantucket
  2. Sturbridge
  3. Marblehead
  4. Plymouth
  5. Northampton
  6. Rockport

What do you think about the places on this list? Have you ever visited any of them? If so, did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend these places to our readers? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite place in Massachusetts, so other readers can pay it a visit, too.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Storyteller with over 8 years of practical experience.

N/A
5392 followers

More from Alina Andras

Charleston, SC

6 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

There is no doubt that Americans love a good steak. However, even though there are lots and lots of places that serve it, not all of them know how to properly prepare it. It's true that you can easily prepare one at home and have it just the way you like it, but sometimes it's nice to just go out and enjoy a nice dinner with your friends or family members.

Read full story

6 Most Beautiful Beaches in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the whole country. In fast, lots of Americans prefer to spend their summer holiday in South Carolina. That's because there is something for everybody here. From pristine beaches to wild and secluded places - you'll definitely find something for your liking.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Five great pizza places in Ohio

If you happen to live in Ohio or travel there often for work or pleasure, and love a good pizza, then you are in the right place. I've put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.

Read full story
5 comments

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in South Carolina

Those who love to eat seafood know how important it is to prepare it properly. And while it's very easy to cook it at home if you follow some rules, sometimes it's way better to just go to a nice restaurant and enjoy a delicious meal in the company of a group of good friends or some family members.

Read full story
3 comments

5 Underrated Beaches in South Carolina

If you've ever been to South Carolina, then you know that some of the most beautiful beaches can be found here. From pristine beaches with white sand and clean waters, to secluded places where you can enjoy some peace and quiet with your loved ones, South Carolina really seems to have it all. So it should not come as a surprise that more and more Americans love to spend their summer holiday here.

Read full story
Asheville, NC

Nine Great Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina, then you should definitely consider yourself lucky because it is one of the most beautiful states in the United States. And I'm not the only one who says this. Americans all over the country who spend their holidays in North Carolina, year after year, without getting bored, would definitely agree with me.

Read full story
1 comments
Massachusetts State

Five Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

Many people would agree that a juicy burger is the perfect comfort food. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food and highly processed food on a daily basis, it's absolutely fine to have it from time to time, if you enjoy this kind of food. After all, it's all about balance. However, it's important to choose high quality ingredients even when you eat processed food. That's why it's recommended to have a burger at a well respected restaurant instead of going to a fast food chain.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

6 underrated beaches in Massachusetts

While most people would choose to spend their holidays in South Carolina, Florida or North Carolina, the beaches in Massachusetts are just as beautiful. And the best part about it? Definitely not as crowded. To prove it, I've put together a list of six amazing beaches in Massachusetts that you should absolutely visit next time you are in the area. In fact, you can even plan a week-long vacation here, with your family and children or a group of close friends, for example.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Five Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Massachusetts and crave a good pizza but don't know where to get it from, I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are praised by both local people and travellers.

Read full story
5 comments
Massachusetts State

Six Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to what kind of food most Americans prefer to enjoy when they are dining out, steak is probably among the most common choices. Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it with your friends and family, sometimes it is nice to just go out and share a nice meal with a loved one.

Read full story
2 comments

5 Underrated Places in North Carolina

If you've ever been to North Carolina then you definitely know there are many, many places to explore. In fact, there will always be something new that you can discover, no matter how often you go on holiday in North Carolina. From breathtaking beaches, to exciting hiking trails and outdoor activities, to charming small towns, there is so much to do.

Read full story
3 comments

Five Most Charming Towns in North Carolina

If you've ever been to North Carolina you definitely know that this state has so, so much to offer. From stunning beaches, and breathtaking mountain views, to plenty of charming and rich in history towns that are waiting to be discovered. And if you've never been to North Carolina before, then you should definitely add it to your list. It's a great holiday destination for both families traveling with children of all ages, as well as for young people looking to have some fun with their friends.

Read full story
6 comments
Charlotte, NC

Six Amazing Pizza Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose between burgers and pizza. If you are in the second category and happen to live in North Carolina or come here often, I've put together a list of six amazing pizza places that you definitely need to visit if you want to find out what a really good pizza should taste like. And if you have already been to any of these places, share your impressions in the comment section, so other readers can read it, too.

Read full story
7 comments

5 Affordable Holiday Destinations in North Carolina

More and more people dream about spending their holiday in North Carolina and it's easy to see why. There are stunning places with breathtaking views, gorgeous beaches, many hiking trails and outdoor activities for those who love to spend time in nature, but just as many beautiful towns that are rich in history. In conclusion, there is something to do for everybody.

Read full story
4 comments

Six Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

When it comes to seafood dishes, you either love them or you don't. There is no in between. Those that love seafood, have it on a regular basis and are always curious to try new dishes, and those who don't like it, don't even want to hear about it. However, there are so many seafood dishes that you can enjoy, it's a pity not to try a few.

Read full story
3 comments

Five Amazing Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and the huge crowds of people that come here every year stand proof of that. Whether you like spending your holidays by the beach, engaging in fun activities, exploring hiking trails or discovering charming little towns, you will most definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.

Read full story
5 comments

Six Great Burger Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, nothing beats a good burger and some tasty french fries on the side. No matter how you like your burger and your fries, you will most definitely find a restaurant close by that can serve them just like that. However, with so many options around, one might say it's hard to find a unique burger that doesn't taste basic.

Read full story
9 comments
Charlotte, NC

7 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

When it comes to dining out, most people would agree that a steak is one of the best choices. While it is fairly easy to prepare it at home and it is definitely a staple in many American families, there is something about eating out that just makes it taste better in a way. That's because some steakhouses really know what they are doing and they have these secret ways of preparing steaks that just keep you coming back for more. And when a steakhouse has been around for 20-30 years, or even longer, you know the food is good.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy