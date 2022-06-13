Photo by Guto Macedo from Pexels

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose between burgers and pizza. If you are in the second category and happen to live in North Carolina or come here often, I've put together a list of six amazing pizza places that you definitely need to visit if you want to find out what a really good pizza should taste like. And if you have already been to any of these places, share your impressions in the comment section, so other readers can read it, too.

Photo by Kampus Production from Pexels

Six Amazing Pizza Places in North Carolina

Whether you prefer a classic pizza, cooked in the traditional, italian way, or you like to try a weird mix of ingredients on your pizza, these places have it all. You will definitely find something for your liking. On top of that, the service is outstanding, too. Here are the places that made it to the list:

Randy's Pizza, Raleigh

Pure Pizza, Charlotte

Pizzeria Omaggio, Charlotte

Pizzeria Toro, Durham

Barley's Taproom, Asheville

Benny Pennello's, Charlotte

What do you think about this list? Have you been to any of these pizza places in North Carolina? If so, did you enjoy the food there? Would you recommend it? Feel free to share your honest impressions in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite pizza place in North Carolina, too.

