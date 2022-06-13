Five Amazing Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

Photo by Pixabay from Pexels

There is no doubt that North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in the country, and the huge crowds of people that come here every year stand proof of that. Whether you like spending your holidays by the beach, engaging in fun activities, exploring hiking trails or discovering charming little towns, you will most definitely find something for your liking in North Carolina.

It's a great option for young people traveling with a group of friends, but it's also an amazing choice for families traveling with children of all ages. Lastly, if you are looking for a romantic getaway with your partner, there are plenty of places to choose from.

Weekend Getaways in North Carolina

All of the places mentioned in this article are suitable for people of all ages and if you haven't planned your holiday for the near future, you should definitely consider one of them. Either way, make sure to add them to your list.

If you've already visited any of these places, feel free to share your impressions in the comment section down below, and don't forget to mention your favorite place in North Carolina, too. If you are a local, even better. Don't shy away from sharing your recommendations with other readers. Until then, here are five amazing places in North Carolina that are great options for a weekend getaway with your loved ones:

Brevard

Bryson City

Burke County

The Crystal Coast

Durham

