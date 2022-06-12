Photo by ROMAN ODINTSOV

When it comes to comfort food, nothing beats a good burger and some tasty french fries on the side. No matter how you like your burger and your fries, you will most definitely find a restaurant close by that can serve them just like that. However, with so many options around, one might say it's hard to find a unique burger that doesn't taste basic.

Luckily, North Carolina has plenty of amazing burger places to choose from. Whether you live in the area or you want to grab your friends or loved one and drive to one of these places, I guarantee you will not regret it.

Fresh buns, tasty meat, and delicious sauces - that's what you are in for. Oh, and of course, amazing fries - hot, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. If you feel like you are craving a burger right now, then you can go ahead and drive to one of these places, if any of them is in your area. If not, make sure to add all of them to your list and pay them a visit whenever you have a chance.

Six Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If you want to really find out what a good burger should taste like, make sure to check out these amazing places in North Carolina:

Burger Bach, Durham

The Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden, Mooresville

Only Burger, Durham

Cowbell Burger and Whiskey Bar, Charlotte

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, Raleigh

Farm Burger, Asheville

Have you been to any of these burger places? Would you recommend them? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite burger place, too.