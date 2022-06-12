Charlotte, NC

7 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

Alina Andras

Photo by Taha Samet Arslan from Pexels

When it comes to dining out, most people would agree that a steak is one of the best choices. While it is fairly easy to prepare it at home and it is definitely a staple in many American families, there is something about eating out that just makes it taste better in a way. That's because some steakhouses really know what they are doing and they have these secret ways of preparing steaks that just keep you coming back for more. And when a steakhouse has been around for 20-30 years, or even longer, you know the food is good.

In fact, that's the topic of this article - seven amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area. Whether you live close by or you are up for a drive for a lovely dinner with a group of friends or some family members, make sure to add these places to your list.

Seven Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina

All of them are great options for both casual dinner or special occasions, and you simply can't go wrong if you choose these restaurants. The service is outstanding, the food is top notch, and the atmosphere is simply amazing, especially if you are in great company. What else could you wish for?

Photo by Hadis from Pexels

Without further due, here are the seven steakhouses in North Carolina you should definitely visit:

  • Davison's Steaks, Sanford
  • Angus Barn, Raleigh
  • Del Frisco's, Charlotte
  • Southland Steakhouse, Zebulon
  • Sullivan's Steakhouse, Charlotte
  • The Capital Grille, Raleigh
  • Johnny Bull's Steakhouse, Louisburg

Have you been to any of these steakhouses? If you have, please share your impressions in the comment section down below and don't forget to mention your favorite steakhouse in North Carolina, too.

